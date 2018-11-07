Lady Elks fight hard, fall in first round of regionals



The Lady Elks finished their volleyball season in a final battle against Colman-Egan on Monday, Oct. 29. Kailyn Drietz led the team in service aces, making three for the night.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks finished their volleyball season on Monday, Oct. 29 in the first round of the regional playoff games. They were defeated in four sets by Colman-Egan, 25-18, 24- 26, 22-25, and 23-25. The girls played hard, battling to the end, but could not get enough points for the win.

Kailyn Drietz led the Lady Elks in serving aces, with three…

