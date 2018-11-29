Lake Benton Diners’ Club begins meeting next week, RSVP Friday



The first Diners Club $3 meal will be held Thursday, Dec. 6. The students of Lake Benton Elementary School will provide the entertainment.

By Shelly Finzen

During the Nov. 19 meeting, the Lake Benton City Trustees officially dissolved the agreement between the City of Lake Benton and Lutheran Social Services for the Lake Benton Senior Dining program. This was the final step in the community establishing their own program, The Diners’ Club, which begins Monday, Dec. 3.

The biggest change to the program is that the meals will now be prepared locally by The Lunch Box…

