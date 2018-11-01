Lake Benton Public Library now offers Windows 10 systems for patron use



The Lake Benton Public Library recently received a donation of high-quality used computers and new software for them.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Directing a public library means keeping the library’s technology and the software running on it up to date. Leading a non-profit organization means being a good steward of financial resources. Thanks to some recent, very generous donations, the Lake Benton Public Library was able to do both.

For the past several years, due to the high cost of Microsoft licensing, the library had been using Linux-based Unbuntu as an operating system. While it is very similar to Microsoft Windows, the difference posed problems for many of the library’s patrons who were used to the Microsoft products. When Pat Haynes, a library board member, learned of the problem, he took action and began researching the possibility of getting equipment and software donated or purchased at a discount.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.