Lake Benton’s holiday open houses begin this weekend



Charming displays welcomed visitors to the Prairie Rose Gallery’s 2017 Holiday Open House.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Open House season kicks off once again, this weekend. Local businesses across the community will host open houses, all of which will include a drawing to win a turkey, courtesy of the Chamber. A schedule was included in the recent Snippets, and advertising for the upcoming open houses can be found in the Dining and Entertainment section each week. Here is a rundown of the open house schedule.

As usual, the first open house will be hosted by Country Side Nursery, just south of Lake Benton, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24 and 25…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.