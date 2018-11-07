LBPD will implement body-worn cameras

By Shelly Finzen

During the Nov. 5 meet­ing of the Lake Benton City Council, Lake Benton Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the October police report of the Lake Benton Police Department (LBPD).

In an update on the spe­cial City of Lake Benton Deer Hunt, Sievert report­ed that since Oct. 1, hunt­ers logged a total of 308.2 hours of hunting time. During that time, they ob­served 250 deer and har­vested another six deer, bringing the total harvest to 11 deer.

