LBPD will implement body-worn cameras
November 7, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
During the Nov. 5 meeting of the Lake Benton City Council, Lake Benton Police Chief Tony Sievert presented the October police report of the Lake Benton Police Department (LBPD).
In an update on the special City of Lake Benton Deer Hunt, Sievert reported that since Oct. 1, hunters logged a total of 308.2 hours of hunting time. During that time, they observed 250 deer and harvested another six deer, bringing the total harvest to 11 deer.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off