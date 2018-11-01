Lincoln County 4-H celebrates accomplishments



From left — Record Award winners Shelby Korman (Intermediate), Charlotte Korman (Beginner) and Lacy Popowski (Senior).

Lincoln County 4-H members and volun­teers gathered on Sun­day, Oct. 28 to celebrate the achievements of local 4-Hers throughout the year. The event was held at the Lake Benton Com­munity Center and hosted by the Diamond Lake and Lake Stay 4-H Clubs.

The program began with a token of appreciation of the past year’s 4-H Club leaders. Volunteers are the backbone of the 4-H organization, and without their assistance and dedi­cation, the 4-H program would not be successful…

