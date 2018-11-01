Lincoln County 4-H celebrates accomplishments
November 1, 2018
From left — Record Award winners Shelby Korman (Intermediate), Charlotte Korman (Beginner) and Lacy Popowski (Senior).
Lincoln County 4-H members and volunteers gathered on Sunday, Oct. 28 to celebrate the achievements of local 4-Hers throughout the year. The event was held at the Lake Benton Community Center and hosted by the Diamond Lake and Lake Stay 4-H Clubs.
The program began with a token of appreciation of the past year’s 4-H Club leaders. Volunteers are the backbone of the 4-H organization, and without their assistance and dedication, the 4-H program would not be successful…
For the full story and more photos, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.