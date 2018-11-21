Local businesses have everything you need for your holiday shopping

November 21, 2018

br antiques DSC_0008
Lake Benton’s Buffalo Ridge Antiques features a wide variety of treasures, such as this unique teapot.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

This Friday, millions of Ameri­cans will hit the stores before the sun comes up in order to save a buck or two. They will likely deal with some sort of drama and have to wait in long lines. But many Americans don’t realize the se­cret treasures that can be found in Small Town America. This year, avoid the long lines and the Black Friday insanity and shop local.
Tyler, Lake Benton and Hen­dricks all offer a variety of local shops that have just what you need for everyone on your holiday shopping list…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community | Comments Off