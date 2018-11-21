Local businesses have everything you need for your holiday shopping



Lake Benton’s Buffalo Ridge Antiques features a wide variety of treasures, such as this unique teapot.

By Shelly Finzen

This Friday, millions of Ameri­cans will hit the stores before the sun comes up in order to save a buck or two. They will likely deal with some sort of drama and have to wait in long lines. But many Americans don’t realize the se­cret treasures that can be found in Small Town America. This year, avoid the long lines and the Black Friday insanity and shop local.

Tyler, Lake Benton and Hen­dricks all offer a variety of local shops that have just what you need for everyone on your holiday shopping list…

