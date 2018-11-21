Local businesses have everything you need for your holiday shopping
November 21, 2018
Lake Benton’s Buffalo Ridge Antiques features a wide variety of treasures, such as this unique teapot.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
This Friday, millions of Americans will hit the stores before the sun comes up in order to save a buck or two. They will likely deal with some sort of drama and have to wait in long lines. But many Americans don’t realize the secret treasures that can be found in Small Town America. This year, avoid the long lines and the Black Friday insanity and shop local.
Tyler, Lake Benton and Hendricks all offer a variety of local shops that have just what you need for everyone on your holiday shopping list…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off