Marlene Wheeler

Feb. 10, 1931 – Nov. 7, 2018

Marlene Deloris Wheel­er, age 87 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Avera Hospital.

A celebration of Mar­lene’s life was held Sunday, Nov. 11 at Central Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; beginning with a visitation at 2 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m.

Marlene was born Feb. 10, 1931 in rural Willow Lake, South Dakota. She married Lowell Wheeler on July 13, 1952. They were married for almost 63 years, before Lowell’s pass­ing. Marlene was a wonder­ful teacher and taught in rural South Dakota schools for six years and for 24 years in Lake Benton.

She loved her family deeply and her dear friends at Central Church, where she enjoyed attending ser­vices and Bible classes.

Marlene is survived by her family, who all loved and adored her. Her children, David (Janice) Wheeler and Vonda (Aus­tin) Vanderzee; her sis­ters, Mildred Iverson and Florene (Stan) Foresman; her grandchildren, Sarah Wheeler (Troy Volk), Josh Wheeler, Amber Vanderzee (Randy Matuszewski) and Brett (Laura) Vanderzee; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and neph­ews. She was preceded in death by her husband, grandson Matthew Wheel­er, and sister Bernice Fos­sell.

