Opera House Christmas Show Saturday



The Lake Benton Opera House will present its 22nd annual Christmas Show on Saturday, featuring talent from throughout the area. Among the performers will be (from left) Noah Greer of Lake Benton, Elizabeth Voit of Ghent and Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton.

By Mark Wilmes

Around 50 performers and crew from throughout the area will present the 22nd annual Opera House Christmas Show on Saturday. Tickets are $11 for general admission; seats available at the door. The show will feature solos, duets and group numbers of a variety of holiday favorites.

Each year, scores of past Opera House performers from various past shows gather to close out the Opera House schedule with this holiday production.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.