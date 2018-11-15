Program brought endangered animals to life for LBE students
November 15, 2018
Kelly Campbell, a professional puppeteer from Oregon, shared her love of puppets and her love of animals with Lake Benton Elementary School students last week. One of the stories she shared was a true story about a goose that was raised by a Golden Eagle.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Elementary School students had a special visitor late last week. Kelly Campbell from Oregon came to share her love of puppets and her love of animals with the students in a Dakota Assemblies presentation. During her program, Campbell showed students that not every puppet has to be fancy, and not every story has an expected ending.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School | Comments Off