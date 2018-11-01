Quarriers bury the Lady Elks in the final game of the season
November 1, 2018
The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks played their final match of the season against the Dell Rapids Quarriers.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks finished their volleyball season on a low note, with a defeat by the Dell Rapids Quarriers last week, 25-13, 25-15, and 25-19. This put their conference record at 16-14.
