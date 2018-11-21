Nov. 19, 1941 – Nov. 14, 2018

Richard Halsne, age 76 of Ruthton, died Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Richard Raymond Halsne was born to Earl and Carol (Kuhlman) Halsne on Nov. 19, 1941 in Fountain Prai­rie Township, Pipestone County.

Richard is survived by his children, Randy (Judy) Hal­sne of Joliet, Illinois, David Halsne of Holland, and Lori Halsne of Luverne; daugh­ter-in-law Kris Halsne of Ruthton; six grandchildren and three great-grandchil­dren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Dale, and infant grand­son Justin Halsne.

A gathering of friends and family was held Sat­urday, Nov. 17, 2-4 p.m. at the Ruthton Community Center, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. A pri­vate family interment will be held at a later date.

