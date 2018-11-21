Spruce it up with holiday lights
November 21, 2018
By Shelly Finzen
With Thanksgiving being celebrated this week, many locals will start their Christmas decorating. The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will once again hold their annual Holiday Lighting Contest. How can you get in on the fun and, potentially, the winnings? Check out these tips from some of the top home decorating experts.
Better Homes and Gardens suggests that newbies to the world of holiday lighting start small. Begin with just two or three focal points, such as trees, bushes, or fences…
