Spruce it up with holiday lights

By Shelly Finzen

With Thanksgiving be­ing celebrated this week, many locals will start their Christmas decorating. The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce will once again hold their annual Holiday Lighting Contest. How can you get in on the fun and, potentially, the winnings? Check out these tips from some of the top home dec­orating experts.

Better Homes and Gar­dens suggests that new­bies to the world of holi­day lighting start small. Begin with just two or three focal points, such as trees, bushes, or fences…

