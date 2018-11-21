Storybook characters come to life in “Enchcanted Bookshop”



The Lake Benton Opera House Children’s Theater presented “The Enchanted Bookshop” on Saturday. The cast included 18 area 4th-6th graders and was directed by Crystal Enga of Marshall. Pictured left to right in front are Jack Rybinski, Coco Snow, Olivia Borresen, Eden Hach, Brianna Pattison, Savannah Snow and Jocelyn Prosch; in the middle row are Sophie Peterson, Rozy Thooft, Elena Brandt, Lydia Erb and Charlie Thooft; and in back are Willow Hoff, Issy Bakker, Dilyn Werkman, Kaitlin Gleis, Adalia Matzner, Brooke Sanderson and Director Crystal Enga.

