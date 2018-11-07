The Flag Code, a gentle reminder in flag respect

By Shelly Finzen

According to the Flag Code posted on usflag.org, “The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.” This means that respect is due our flag. With Veterans Day just around the corner, here are some gentle reminders on respecting the US Flag. The following is taken from the Flag Code at usflag.org.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag should be made by standing at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart. When not in uniform, men should remove any non-religious headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart. Persons in uniform should remain silent, face the flag, and give the military salute.

