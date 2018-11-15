The new Lake Benton Diner’s Club replaces Senior Dining



Lake Benton’s Senior Dining program gathered at the old Community Center building for the final $2 meal. Beginning in December, the group will be known as the Diner’s Club and will meet at The Lunch Box for a weekly hot meal and entertainment. A monthly $3 meal special will be sponsored by area businesses.

There is always some­thing new happening in Lake Benton, and now the Senior Dining program is announcing some exciting changes.

The current Lake Ben­ton Senior Dining program operates out of the Lake Benton Community Center building, which is locat­ed on Benton Street and owned by the City of Lake Benton. The Senior Dining Program is responsible for the Meals on Wheels ser­vice to our local residents and for the in-house senior meals served on Thursday each week. The current Senior Dining Program is managed and subsidized by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS), out of St. Paul.

