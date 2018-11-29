Tuition agreement with Elkton Schools is renewed for 10 more



The Lake Benton School Board discussed not raising the levy to the maximum allowed this year. Pictured from left are Board Chair Tony Schwing, Superintendent Loy Woelber, and Heath Houselog.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Daryl Kan­thak of Meulebroeck, Taubert & Co. presented the annual audit report for the district. According to Kanthak, the audit is favorable for the district.

According to the audit, Lake Benton 404 had $1,676,000 in unassigned fund balances, which, according to Kanthak, is equal to 8.5 months of the school’s general fund balance.

