March 4, 1929 – Nov. 8, 2018

Walter Henningsen, age 89 of rural Verdi, died Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Co­lonial Manor in Balaton. Visitation was Saturday, Nov. 10, 3-6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Funeral service was Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m. at church. Burial followed at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Walter Henningsen was born March 4, 1929 to Pe­ter and Marie (Hendrick­sen) Henningsen in Persia, Iowa. He moved with his family to Elkton, South Da­kota in 1942, then a year later they relocated south of Verdi, where he attend­ed Verdi Public School, graduating in 1946. Walt went on to work for vari­ous farmers in the area. On Aug. 1, 1951 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Kuehl at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. The couple made their home in Pipestone, where Walt worked for Feckers Egg Company. In 1954, they moved to a farm one mile north of Verdi, be­fore settling into the farm on the east side of town. Walt continued to reside on the farm with Dorothy until just before he passed away on Nov. 8 at the Co­lonial Manor in Balaton, at the age of 89 years, eight months, and four days.

Walt was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church. He served on the Church Council, Lincoln County Planning Com­mission, and the Town and Community Boards. He was a member of the Sportsman’s Club, and was a Master of McKliney Masonic Lodge No. 251. Walt was very proud of his work done through the El Riad Shrine that led to the sponsored care of two young burn patients. In addition to being a farm­er for life, he was also a school bus driver for sev­eral years. Walt was a John Deere man and enjoyed restoring old tractors; he could fix anything. He had a knack for carpentry and made several clocks. His other hobbies included training Roy, his dog of 13 years. He was an avid col­lector of arrowheads and rocks found mostly on the farm. His children even say he is the inventor of the “weather rock,” if the rock is wet – it’s raining. Walt’s legacy is filled with these oneliners and plenty of stories that start off with “When I was a kid…” but he will truly be remembered for his willingness to help anyone. His family was so very important to him and he will be greatly missed.

Walt is survived by his wife Dorothy of Verdi; chil­dren— Barbara (Robert) Plueger of Tomah, Wis­consin, Jim (Antoinette) of St. Joseph, and David (Jan) of Sibley, Iowa; eight grandchildren and three step-grandchildren—Jen­ny, Melissa, Brad, Bobbi Jo, Gavin, Amanda, Evan and Mystic, and Heather, Emily and Robert; 11 great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grand­children— Blaine, Ashlin, Jessica, Hailey, Carter, Ella, Brady, Brielle, Cash, Jaxton, Jett, Nicholas, Christopher, Matthew, Abigail, Sam, Joe, and Kate; and his brother, John Henningsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Norma Jean, and brothers Werner, Donald and Reinhold.