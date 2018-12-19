A de-“light”-ful concert by Lake Benton Elementary



Using Principal Hansen and the teachers as drums, Tanner Drietz, Riley Nordmeyer, Blake DeVries and Eli Determan presented “A Boomwhacker Christmas.”

By Shelly Finzen

Music Instructor Mari­jane Borresen and the Lake Benton Elementary School students put on an­other delightful Christmas concert Thursday, Dec. 13. The performance was talked about around town all week long.

Principal Jeff Hansen welcomed the audience, then turned the show over to Mrs. Borresen. The fifth and sixth grade bands played “Ode to Joy” and “First Christmas Overture.” The sixth grade band then performed “Nutcracker Suite Petite.”

Select fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students reminded the audience what Christmas is really about with their rendition of “C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S.” Check out our photo website for all our photos in full color.