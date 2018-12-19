Cardinals attack the Lady Elks

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks traveled to Arlington, South Da­kota last Thursday to play against the Arlington Car­dinals. The Cardinals at­tacked early and did not give up the lead, defeating the Lady Elks 57-14.

Four Lady Elks put points on the board. Brooklyn Nielsen led in scoring, put­ting five points up with a 2-point basket in the first quarter and a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

