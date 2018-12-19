Cardinals attack the Lady Elks
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks traveled to Arlington, South Dakota last Thursday to play against the Arlington Cardinals. The Cardinals attacked early and did not give up the lead, defeating the Lady Elks 57-14.
Four Lady Elks put points on the board. Brooklyn Nielsen led in scoring, putting five points up with a 2-point basket in the first quarter and a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.