Celebrating the season with holiday open houses



ExpressWay welcomed customers with free cookies and coffee, as well as the turkey drawing and a drawing for a free pizza.



Gail Hovland shared her tasty cookies with visitors for the Gail’s Gourmet Cookies/PLEXUS open house. While there, visitors could purchase a bag of their favorite cookies.



Despite threats of winter weather, the Lake Benton Public Library put out a tasty spread of cookies, bars, hot cider and coffee for their visitors. Several community members stopped by to chat and enjoy the library.