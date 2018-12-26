Dolores Faber

April 20, 1925 – Dec. 11, 2018

Dolores M. Faber, age 93 of Lake Benton, passed away peacefully on Tues­day, Dec. 11 at the Hen­dricks Nursing Home in Hendricks. Funeral service was Thursday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Evan­gelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Interment was at St. John’s Imman­uel Lutheran Cemetery in Verdi. Hartquist Funeral Home-Lake Benton Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To view a full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Dolores Minnie Faber was born April 20, 1925 to Paul and Minnie (Koster) Trautman on the farm in Verdi Township west of Lake Benton. She was bap­tized that very day and was later confirmed on June 25, 1939 at Immanuel Luther­an Church in Verdi. She at­tended country school and graduated from Lake Ben­ton High School in 1954.

Dolores was united in marriage to Woodrow “Woody” Faber on April 18, 1954 at St. John’s Evan­gelical Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. The couple made their home in town for several years before relocating to a farm sev­eral miles east. They later returned to town and re­mained there until tran­sitioning together to the nursing home in Hen­dricks. On Nov. 1, 2014, Woody preceded Dolores in death and they were re­united once again on Dec. 11, when she passed away peacefully at the age of 93 years, seven months, and 21 days.

Dolores was an active member of St. John’s Lu­theran Church in Lake Benton. She volunteered her time with the Dorcas Society and taught Sunday School. She also worked for 25 years at the post of­fice before retiring as Post Master. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She loved to play cards and many other games. Some of her favor­ite memories were made on the various bus trips she took with Woody. Her fam­ily will always remember the labor of love she put into making homemade rolls for holidays and her wonderful doughnuts. She will be greatly missed.

Dolores is survived by her son Noel (Roni) of Bloomington; grand­children Alison (Ryan) Dotzenrod of Wyndmere, North Dakota and Nathan (Casey) Faber of San Diego, California; great-grand­children Samantha, Cody, Luke and Oscar; and sis­ter-in-law Spin Trautman. She was preceded in death by her husband Woody; her parents Paul and Min­nie; brothers Norman and Thorvald (Bernice) Traut­man; and sister-in-law Winifred Faber.