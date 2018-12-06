E-LB annual Fall Awards banquet held November 27



Coach Tal Farnham presented awards to the football team.

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton High School hosted their annual Fall Awards Banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Letters, pins and awards for fall activities, including cross country, volleyball, football, and oral interpretation, were handed out.

