E-LB annual Fall Awards banquet held November 27
December 6, 2018
Coach Tal Farnham presented awards to the football team.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Elkton-Lake Benton High School hosted their annual Fall Awards Banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Letters, pins and awards for fall activities, including cross country, volleyball, football, and oral interpretation, were handed out.
