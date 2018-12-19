Elks defeat the Warriors
December 19, 2018
The starters— Devin Sopko, Billy Stuefen, Matthew Nibbe, Dylan Kuehl and Marcus Harming— get some last-minute tips from Coach Steve Erickson.
By Shelly Finzen
In a doubleheader in Castlewood, South Dakota, the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks battled against the Castlewood Warriors, gaining a victory, 60-55.
Scoring in the game was spread throughout the team, with nine players putting points on the scoreboard. Senior Devin Sopko led in point-making for the Elks, putting 14 points on the board…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.