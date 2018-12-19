First Responders in danger of disbanding



Chuck DeBates spoke to the city council on behalf of the Lake Benton First Responders.

By Shelly Finzen

Chuck DeBates spoke to the Lake Benton City Council on Monday evening on behalf of the Lake Benton First Responders. “The First Responders were formed in 1988 and have served the community for more than 30 years,” he said, “Members have come and gone over that time period but our numbers have decreased to the point that we may no longer be able to provide the dependable service that the community has come to expect.”

According to DeBates, the First Responders are the first emergency responders on site, providing emergency care until an ambulance can respond, which can be from five minutes to 15 minutes after the Responders arrive. “The impact of that extra wait of 5-15 minutes (depending on location) could vary from inconvenient to life threatening,” DeBates explained.

