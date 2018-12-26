Local man recently added to predatory registration list
Sarah Hustad of the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester gave a presentation about recognizing predatory behaviors at the Tyler Fire Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
In a joint effort to inform the public, the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department hosted an informational meeting regarding predatory offenders. According to Sarah Hustad and Sheriff Chad Meester, Allan Emil Sik, who has been living in Tyler since 2009, was recently required to register as a predatory offender. The meeting focused on informing the public about how to identify predatory behavior; however, Hustad and Meester also provided specific information about Sik.
According to Hustad, registration includes people who have backgrounds of false imprisonment, kidnapping, and/or sexual offenses. Being registered means that the offender must provide current address, employment address, vocation or school information, and vehicles owned. The information is updated at least annually and must be updated within 30 days after a change to any of the required information…
