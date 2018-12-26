Local man recently added to predatory registration list



Sarah Hustad of the Minnesota Department of Corrections and Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester gave a presentation about recognizing predatory behaviors at the Tyler Fire Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

By Shelly Finzen

Buffalo Ridge Newspapers

In a joint effort to inform the public, the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department host­ed an informational meet­ing regarding predatory offenders. According to Sarah Hustad and Sheriff Chad Meester, Allan Emil Sik, who has been living in Tyler since 2009, was re­cently required to register as a predatory offender. The meeting focused on informing the public about how to identify predatory behavior; however, Hustad and Meester also provided specific information about Sik.

According to Hustad, registration includes peo­ple who have backgrounds of false imprisonment, kidnapping, and/or sexual offenses. Being registered means that the offender must provide current ad­dress, employment ad­dress, vocation or school information, and vehicles owned. The information is updated at least annually and must be updated with­in 30 days after a change to any of the required in­formation…

