Local snowfall reports don’t align with official reports in first snowfall

The first winter storm of the season hit the area last week, beginning with freezing fog on Thursday and Friday and ending with several inches of snow to dig out on Sunday.

By Shelly Finzen

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas in southwest Minnesota, you will most likely get your wish. The first major snowstorm of the season hit over the weekend, leaving inches of snow across the region.

Official reports from the National Weather Service show that Marshall received between six and seven inches, while Brookings, South Dakota only received two inches. Hendricks, Lake Benton and Tyler are reported as having between two and three inches. Locals have something different to say about the situation, however.

