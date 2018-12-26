Olsen reports on meeting concerning curly-leaf pondweed



John Hoveland is Lincoln County’s new Veterans Services Officer. He was sworn in by County Attorney Glen Petersen at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Commissioners met for their final meeting of 2018 on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Com­missioner Rick Hamer was absent from the meeting.

Lincoln County Envi­ronmental Officer Robert Olsen spoke to the group about the meeting be­tween the DNR, the county, and the Lake Benton Lake Improvement District. Ol­sen feels that, while they were unable to get a full-lake treatment for Curly-leaf pondweed (CLP), they were able to come to agreement on an appropri­ate treatment that will ad­dress the problem…

