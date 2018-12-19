Opera House kicks off fund drive



Pictured are Lake Benton Opera House President Mark Wilmes (left) and Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative General Manager Tim O’Leary. The Opera House was presented a $1,000 grant from the LLEC Operation Round-Up program to kickstart a fund drive to replace stage curtains at the Opera House.

Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up helped kick off a fund drive to replace old stage curtains and riggings at the Lake Benton Opera House this week. The Opera House was presented a $1,000 grant through the program toward a project that will cost nearly $9,000 this winter, replacing decades-old curtains that are currently in place. The Opera House Board of Directors is looking for public support to help fund the remainder of the project. The new curtains and riggings will be replaced over the winter and be ready in time for the 2019 season opener in March….

