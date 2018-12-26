Ruthton native, Norman Pahl, always ‘went with the flow’

By Richard Siemers

Feature Contributor

Norman Pahl celebrated his 90th birthday this year. Like all the elder residents of Tyler, he has collected a book full of experiences and history through those decades. Hopefully, we will hear stories of some of those folks in the months ahead. Earlier this month, I visited with Norman in his room at Danebod Vil­lage.

Norman grew up on a farm south of Ruthton, the farm that he eventu­ally tilled until his move into Tyler when he was in his 80s. He was born in 1928, so the first decade of his life was lived dur­ing the Great Depression. As a child, that fact did not leave a deep impression on him. What he remembers are the dust storms.

