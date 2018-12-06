Snow emergency parking ordinance will be enforced council says



Mayor Bob Worth signed the last of the paperwork to complete the Small Cities Grant at Monday’s City Council meeting. Lake Benton residents can now begin the application process.

By Shelly Finzen

The City of Lake Benton met for their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 3. Police Chief Tony Sievert was on hand to talk to the City Trustees about parking concerns and the weekend’s snowstorm. According to Sievert, the city’s ordinance gives community members 24 hours after a snow emergency is declared to move all vehicles off city streets. There are a few residents who are not removing their vehicles and they are creating problems for the City Maintenance Department when clearing city streets. “Our ordinance allows us to tow the vehicles at the owners’ expense,” Sievert stated. City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen stated that this has been an ongoing problem with certain community members.

