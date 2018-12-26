Start the new year by getting rid of the extra baggage

By Shelly Finzen

The new year is a perfect time to clean out closets and drawers and get rid of the junk that has accumu­lated over the years, like the bottle caps your great-grandfather collected. But there is another area of life that should be cleaned regularly as well. Clearing out the emotional bag­gage of unforgiveness is as important as clearing out the collection of old bottle caps.

Forgiveness is not only a Christian concept. The challenge to forgive others doesn’t come from Jesus Christ alone. Buddha is quoted as saying, “Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.” Mahavira of the Jainest tradition (an­cient India) said, “Anger begets more anger, and forgiveness and love lead to more forgiveness and love.”…

