Tax levy for 2019-20 school year set well below recommendation



The school board met for their final meeting of 2018. They gathered in the superintendent’s office for the short meeting, discussing the 2019 levy. Clockwise from bottom left are Principal Jeff Hansen, Steven Hurd, Heath Houselog, Superintendent Loy Woelber, Roger Rudebusch, Tony Schwing and Janel DeVries.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their final meeting of 2018 in the Superintendent’s/Princi­pal’s office. The meeting was short.

During the TNT meeting held earlier this month, the school board resolved to find ways to decrease the increase to the levy for the 2019-2020 school year. According the state recommendations, the Lake Benton School Dis­trict could increase the levy by 23 percent. The board resolved that an increase of that amount was much too high. After crunching numbers and discussion, the board ap­proved an increase of only 3.8 percent for the 2019- 2020 school year…

