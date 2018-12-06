There is time for landowners to get in on a potential wind energy project



Danell Herzig of NextEra Energy spoke to approximately 50 area landowners about a potential wind energy project coming to Lincoln County.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Calling all area land-owners! A new wind energy project will potentially come to Lincoln County and there is still time for landowners to get in on the project. Representatives of NextEra Energy spoke to a group of approximately 50 area landowners on Tuesday evening at the Lake Benton Community Center.

According to Danell Herzig, NextEra of Juno Beach, Florida, would like to develop up to a 110-megawatt wind farm in the area, but time is of the essence. “We must be commercially operational by 2020,” Herzig stated.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.