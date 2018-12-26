

Lake Benton’s Town and Country Study Club has celebrated 51 Christmases together.

By Shelly Finzen

It is not uncommon for a fami­ly to celebrate decades of Christ­mases together, but for a small-town ladies group to gather for more than 50 consecutive Christ­mases is rare. The Lake Benton Town and Country Study Club celebrated their 51st Christmas together this past Monday night.

The first meeting of the Town and Country Study Club of Lake Benton was on Sept. 14, 1967, according to “125 Years of Life in the Valley.”…

Gladys Trautman is the only charter member left in the club. She has been a part of all 51 Town and Country Study Club Christmases.