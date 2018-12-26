Walking down Christmas Tree Lane, Tree Walk winners

December 26, 2018

tree DSC_0210
The winners of the annual Tree Walk were announced last week. In first place is the St. John’s Lutheran Church tree, winning $25 in Chamber Bucks.

tree DSC_0214
In second place is the Showboat Pavilion tree, covered in unique decorations, winning $15 in Chamber Bucks.

tree DSC_0209
The third place winner, decorated by Lake Benton Grocery, wins $10 in Chamber Bucks. The Tree Walk is annually sponsored by the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce and Lake Benton Historical Society.

