Walking down Christmas Tree Lane, Tree Walk winners
December 26, 2018
The winners of the annual Tree Walk were announced last week. In first place is the St. John’s Lutheran Church tree, winning $25 in Chamber Bucks.
In second place is the Showboat Pavilion tree, covered in unique decorations, winning $15 in Chamber Bucks.
The third place winner, decorated by Lake Benton Grocery, wins $10 in Chamber Bucks. The Tree Walk is annually sponsored by the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce and Lake Benton Historical Society.