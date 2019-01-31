A big catch for the annual ice fishing tournament
January 31, 2019
Although the number of participants in the tournament was lower this year, probably due to the cold temperatures, the catch was great.
By Shelly Finzen
The fifth annual Ice Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club and the Lake Benton Resort, was held on Lake Benton Lake Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration began at 6 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Despite heavy snow on the lake and extremely cold temperatures, the tournament saw a huge catch.
There were 465 registered anglers of all ages…
