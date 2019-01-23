A brrr-fect weekend for Lincoln County



Community members spent much of Saturday digging out after the most recent snowstorm dumped an estimated 10 inches on Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

Another snowstorm swept Lincoln County on Friday of last week. According to a National Weather Service (NWS) bulletin, the storm was part of a system that covered most of the U.S., causing weather disturbances from California to the northeast coast and from Canada through the deep South.

The Jan. 18 NWS bulletin stated, “The upper level trough responsible for the ongoing storm over the western U.S. will generate a new surface low over the western High Plains by Friday morning and this will be the next big feature to monitor going into the upcoming weekend…

