Another tough defeat for Lady Elks
January 16, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
As the near the DVC tournament games, the Lady Elks faced another difficult loss this season. The Howard Tigers defeated the Lady Elks on Monday, Jan. 7, 58-28.
Jesse Busselman led in the Lady Elk scoring, putting nine points on the board with a 2-point basket, two 3-point field goals and a free throw shot.
