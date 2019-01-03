Bulldogs chomped the Lady Elks at the home opener



Kaylin Drietz takes a shot in Thursday night’s game.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks played the Baltic Bulldogs in their home opener on Thurs­day, Dec. 20. After honor­ing parents and thanking them for the support they give the team throughout the season, the ladies fell to the Bulldogs, 53-39.

The Krog sisters were leaders in the game…

