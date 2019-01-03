Bulldogs chomped the Lady Elks at the home opener
January 3, 2019
Kaylin Drietz takes a shot in Thursday night’s game.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lady Elks played the Baltic Bulldogs in their home opener on Thursday, Dec. 20. After honoring parents and thanking them for the support they give the team throughout the season, the ladies fell to the Bulldogs, 53-39.
The Krog sisters were leaders in the game…
