Carris Health in Marshall joins Avera
January 16, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Marshall Regional Medical Center has announced that Carris Health Marshall has become part of Avera as of Jan. 1. In September 2018, Avera announced that Avera Marshall and Carris Health Marshall, a division of CentraCare, signed a letter of intent to integrate Carris Health Marshall Clinic and Surgery Center into Avera Marshall. On Friday, a group of administrators and physicians were present at a press conference at the newly-acquired facility.
