Carris Health in Marshall joins Avera

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Marshall Regional Medi­cal Center has announced that Carris Health Mar­shall has become part of Avera as of Jan. 1. In Sep­tember 2018, Avera an­nounced that Avera Mar­shall and Carris Health Marshall, a division of CentraCare, signed a letter of intent to integrate Car­ris Health Marshall Clinic and Surgery Center into Avera Marshall. On Friday, a group of administrators and physicians were pres­ent at a press conference at the newly-acquired fa­cility.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.