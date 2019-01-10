Chamber will celebrate local businesses at the annual Kickoff



Ila Christensen was honored as Citizen of the Year at the 2018 Chamber Kickoff. Join the Chamber for the 2019 event to find out who will be honored this year.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Come one, come all! The Lake Benton Chamber of Com­merce would like the commu­nity to join them in thanking past business owners and wel­coming new ones at the 2019 Chamber Kickoff, Saturday, Jan. 19. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Country House Sup­per Club. An appetizer buffet and cocktails will be available. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce or City Office.

