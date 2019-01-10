Chamber will celebrate local businesses at the annual Kickoff
January 10, 2019
Ila Christensen was honored as Citizen of the Year at the 2018 Chamber Kickoff. Join the Chamber for the 2019 event to find out who will be honored this year.
By Shelly Finzen
Come one, come all! The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce would like the community to join them in thanking past business owners and welcoming new ones at the 2019 Chamber Kickoff, Saturday, Jan. 19. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Country House Supper Club. An appetizer buffet and cocktails will be available. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce or City Office.
