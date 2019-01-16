Cheerleaders, the other E-LB sports team



The Elkton-Lake Benton Cheer Team— pictured left to right in front are Amelia Hansen, Tiffany Rouge, Jayla Prosch and Trinity Stein; in the middle are Autumn Tooley, Emma Kampmann, Jesse Busselman, Julia Drietz and Madeline Bressler; and in back are Emily Miller, Dallas Lytle, Tristin Basham, Kaitlynn Thompson, Hannah Schuurman and Skylar Jones.

By Shelly Finzen

Rah! Rah! Sis boom bah! Whenever someone thinks about sports teams, they generally list football, basketball, soccer, and other competitive team sports. One that tends to be forgotten is the cheerleading team. Jayla Prosch, a senior on the Elkton-Lake Benton Cheer Team, took a few minutes to share with the Journal about her team and the sport she loves.

The Elkton-Lake Benton Cheer Team gives their all to support the Elks football team. Currently, there are 15 young ladies on the team, from freshmen to seniors. According to Jayla, anyone can sign up for the team. If the numbers signed up are too large, there will be tryouts. “The four years I’ve been in cheer we haven’t had to do tryouts,” Jayla said.

