Cubs can’t get a bite on the Elks



Coach Erickson gave his team some advice during the last minutes of the game.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks had another good win last Saturday, Jan. 5, as they defeated the Alcester-Hudson Cubs, 67-37. The win brings the Elks’ record to 3-2 overall, compared to the opponents’ record of 5-3.

Grant DeRuyter led the scoring in the game putting 21 points on the board. DeRuyter made six 2-point baskets and three 3-point shots for the team…

