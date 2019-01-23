Dak-Minn Saddle Horse Holiday Committee receives Community Group of the Year award



The Dakota-Minnesota Saddle Horse Holiday Committee was honored as the Community Group of the Year last Saturday. Accepting the award were Janell and Mike DeVries, founding member Jean Carr, Lori Hart and Terry Burckhardt. Retiring Chamber Chair Dan Kuss presented the award to the group.

By Shelly Finzen

The 2019 Community Group of the Year award was presented to the Dakota-Minnesota Saddle Horse Holiday Committee at the Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce’s Kickoff event Saturday, Jan. 19. Several members of the committee, including Jean Carr, were on hand to accept the award. In conjunction with this award, Jean Carr, one of the group’s founding members, was honored as the 2019 Citizen of the Year.

The Dakota-Minnesota Saddle Horse Holiday Committee was organized in March 1947, with plans to establish a saddle horse show in Lake Benton…

