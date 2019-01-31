Diner’s Club sponsored by the Lions Club for February breakfast

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Lions Club will host another benefit break­fast on Sunday, Feb. 3, with the Lake Benton Diner’s Club as the sponsored organization. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, French toast, sausage, toast, coffee, and milk. Serving will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

According to Diner’s Club board member Karen Lich­tsinn, the new Lake Benton Diner’s Club replaces the former Lake Benton Senior Dining program…

