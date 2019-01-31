Diner’s Club sponsored by the Lions Club for February breakfast
January 31, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Lions Club will host another benefit breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 3, with the Lake Benton Diner’s Club as the sponsored organization. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, French toast, sausage, toast, coffee, and milk. Serving will run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
According to Diner’s Club board member Karen Lichtsinn, the new Lake Benton Diner’s Club replaces the former Lake Benton Senior Dining program…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off