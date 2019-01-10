E-LB Jr. Lady Elks win the DVC tournament in Arlington



The junior Lady Elks are the new DVC champions. Pictured left to right in front are Tevan Erickson, Ella Crofutt, Kayla Goertz, Zoey Greer, Dashia Warren, Alyssa Kotsala and Coach Remund; in back are Malayna Hemmen, Emily Robbins, Kinsley Krog, Rachael Krog, Aubrey Schindler, Kailyn Drietz, Sabel Christensen, Aubree Bales, Jenae Christensen and Tabitha Sanderson. Not pictured is Desirae Johnson.

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton’s Junior High Girls Basketball Team was named champion at the 2019 Junior High Girls Basketball DVC Tournament. The girls played four teams, defeating their opponents in every game.

