E-LB musicians entertain at the annual Winter Band Concert
January 3, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jodi Greer
The Elkton-Lake Benton middle school and high school bands celebrated the season with song on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 18.
By Shelly Finzen lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton middle and high school bands entertained family, friends and Elkton community members at their annual Winter Band Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at the Elkton-Lake Benton High School. The bands, directed by Amy Weight, played several pieces throughout the evening.
The concert opened with the fifth-grade band playing selections from their instructional book, “Measures of Success.” …
