E-LB musicians entertain at the annual Winter Band Concert



Photo courtesy of Jodi Greer

The Elkton-Lake Benton middle school and high school bands celebrated the season with song on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 18.

By Shelly Finzen lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton middle and high school bands entertained family, friends and Elkton com­munity members at their annual Winter Band Con­cert on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at the Elkton-Lake Benton High School. The bands, directed by Amy Weight, played several pieces throughout the evening.

The concert opened with the fifth-grade band playing selections from their instructional book, “Measures of Success.” …

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.