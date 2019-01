The Lake Benton 3rd/4th grade girls won first place at the Pipestone basketball tournament held Jan. 19. Pictured left to right in front are Breanna Drietz, Lucy Greer, Malyha Slegers, Lola McKee, Angie Deutz and Jenaya Drietz; in back are Sydney DeVries, Iseley Gladis, Eden Hach, Rozy Thooft, Faith Determan and Coach Samantha Schindler.

