Elks advance to DVC finals



Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios

Elkton-Lake Benton’s No. 5 Matthew Nibbe drives to the rim past Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Max Herber during the Elks’ 76-69 Dakota Valley Conference Tournament semifinal victory over the Cardinals Saturday afternoon in White, South Dakota.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elks entered the DVC Tournament as the sixth-seeded team with a record of 5-4. After a close quarter-final round, the Elks proceeded to the semi-final round of the DVC basketball tourna­ment. They defeated the Deubrook Dolphins 38-36.

In the quarter-final game, Matthew Nibbe led the Elk scoring, put­ting 15 points on the scoreboard. Nibbe made four 2-point field goals, a 3-point basket and four of four free throw shots.

